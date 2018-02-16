By Tom Withers | The Associated Press
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, Dan Gilbert

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert says his son Nick survived eight hours of brain surgery.

Gilbert posted on Twitter that 21-year-old Nick was recovering after the operation on a tumor. The younger Gilbert was born with neurofibromatosis, a genetic nerve disorder that causes tumors to grow anywhere in the body.

Dan Gilbert said Nick’s first question after the surgery was whether the Cavaliers won in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night. The Cavs defeated the Thunder 120-112 in their final game before the All-Star break.

Before that game, Cleveland’s players and coaches sent Nick a video wishing him well.

Wearing a bow tie and rimmed glasses, Nick Gilbert endeared himself to Cleveland fans with his quick wit at the 2011 NBA lottery. The team won the No. 1 overall pick, a selection the Cavs used to pick All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen