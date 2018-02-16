CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – LeBron James has never been shy to speak out on social issues, and those opposing his views have never been shy to tell him to stop doing so.
On his own video platform, Uninterrupted, James and Warriors guard Kevin Durant addressed the current political climate, including being very critical of Donald Trump.
Almost exclusively in support of Trump, Laura Ingraham of Fox News clapped back at the All-Star’s decision to speak his mind.
James has not yet responded to Ingraham’s comments, but his friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade has.