By The Associated Press
Filed Under:Cleveland Indians, Indians, Minor League Baseball

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati pitcher Jake Ehret has been suspended for the first 50 games of the season under baseball’s minor league drug program following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Cleveland outfielder Carlos Ventura was banned for 72 games after a positive test for the performance-enhancing drug Stanozolol, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

Ehret, a 24-year-old right-hander, is on the roster of Triple-A Louisville of the International League after going 1-2 with a 7.62 ERA in 36 relief appearances last year at Class A Daytona of the Florida State League and Double-A Pensacola of the Southern League.

The 19-year-old Ventura hit .161 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 42 strikeouts in 124 at-bats with the Dominican Summer League Indians.

There have been 18 players suspended this year under the minor league program and three under the major league program: Houston pitcher Dean Deetz, Washington catcher Raudy Read and Pittsburgh pitcher Nik Turley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen