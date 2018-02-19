Filed Under:Cleveland Connection

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

American Red Cross- Hero Awards

The Greater Cleveland Chapter proudly presents its Hero Awards, a bi-annual fundraising event that honors everyday people who are impacting the world. The values we recognize in our Heroes mirror those that motivate and inspire the work of the Red Cross. Wednesday MARCH 14, 2018 11:30AM – 2:00PM Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland. More info HERE




