Filed Under:Cleveland Connection

This week on Cleveland Connection, Michelle O’Dell is learning more about organizations that help out our community in a variety of ways.

The 15th Annual Calcutta Auction

The 15th Annual Calcutta Auction directly supports students of Cleveland Central Catholic High School. 100% of the auction proceeds benefit tuition assistance to help students in need receive a quality Catholic Education. More info HERE

Cleveland Connection airs every Sunday morning on Star 102, Q104, 92.3 The Fan and 98.5 WNCX.

Click here to contact Michelle O’Dell with your comments or your opportunity to be featured on the program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule
Browns Central

Listen Live

Listen