NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock joined Bull & Fox to talk about the Browns’ offseason with a new front office, the market for Kirk Cousins, AJ McCarron and other quarterbacks in free agency and through trade, his quarterback rankings in the upcoming draft, the best players on his board, what the film says on Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen’s pure ability, Lamar Jackson’s upside and Saquon Barkley’s case as the possible No. 1 pick.
