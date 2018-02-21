INDEPENDENCE (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James was all for changing up the NBA All-Star Game.

When it comes to the NBA playoffs, he doesn’t want to hear a word about change.

“It’s cool to mess around with the All-Star Game,” James said Wednesday. “We proved that you could do that but let’s not get too crazy about the playoffs.”

During the All-Star break, NBA commissioner Adam Silver admitted that he is considering making changes to the league’s playoff format – including reseeding the playoffs by record instead of separately by conference. Some suggested the top 16 teams should make the field regardless of conference but Silver still likes the idea of 8 teams per conference making the postseason as a compromise.

The issue of playoff reseeding has arisen because of the strength of the Western Conference and the number of quality teams when compared to the eastern conference, which in recent years has been inferior.

Watch what James had to say about it in the video above.