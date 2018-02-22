CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Cavaliers remain in line to host an NBA All-Star weekend a team source told 92.3 The Fan Thursday.

Cleveland had originally hoped to be awarded the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star game when the Cavs announced plans for a $140 million renovation to Quicken Loans Arena in Dec. 2016 but delays as the result of a protest from a local group concerning funding for the project were costly and forced the league to look elsewhere.

With the project in limbo until a deal on the financing was reached last September, the 2020 game was subsequently awarded to Chicago and the 2021 game to Indianapolis. The 2019 NBA All-Star game and weekend will be held in Charlotte.

During All-Star weekend it was widely reported that Boston was in line to be awarded the 2022 game raising questions about the league’s promise to Cleveland now that the arena renovation is underway.

“We’re not too concerned about it,” the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak about their proposal to the league publicly, said. “We’re anticipating that we’re [the next] in line and we’ll get one, and soon.”

The transformation of ‘The Q’ is scheduled to be completed by September 2019.

On Thursday the Sacramento Kings and their arena – the Golden 1 Center, which opened in 2016, announced their bid for the 2022 or 2023 NBA All-Star game.

In addition to the NBA committing to awarding an All-Star Game to Cleveland upon completion of the transformation project, the Cavs also extended their lease with Cuyahoga county, which owns and operates the building through the Gateway Economic Development Corporation, through 2034.

Since the arena, which hosts over 200 events annually but is also the league’s second-oldest building, opened in 1994 it has hosted the 1997 NBA All-Star Game, 4 NBA Finals, the NCAA Women’s Final Four as well as multiple NCAA men’s basketball tournament weekends and the 2016 Republican National Convention.