Scott Petrak Thinks It's "50/50" Joe Thomas Returns To Browns This Season Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram and BrownsZone.com tells Nick Wilson there's a 50/50 chance Joe Thomas returns to the Browns this season plus a preview of players the Browns could target in free agency and at the Scouting Combine on the Thursday edition of the Nick Wilson Experiment.

Cavs In Line To Be Awarded An NBA All-Star Weekend, Possibly In 2022Cleveland had originally hoped to be awarded the 2020 or 2021 NBA All-Star game when the Cavs announced plans for a $140 million renovation to Quicken Loans Arena in Dec. 2016 but delays as the result of a protest from a local group concerning funding for the project were costly and forced the league to look elsewhere.