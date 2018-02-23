CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Joe Thomas’ efforts to recruit Kirk Cousins via Twitter won’t be enough to lure the soon-to-be free agent quarterback to Cleveland and the 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle is coming to grips with that.

Thomas, who has advocated that Cousins be a top target for the team this offseason, is getting the same feeling that has been growing around the league for 2 weeks now – the Browns are not going to be players for the quarterback in March.

“I think those chances are out the window to be totally honest with you,” Thomas said on his latest weekly UNINTERRUPTED ThomaHawk Show podcast with former Browns receiver Andrew Hawkins, which was released Thursday. “It doesn’t seem like the Browns are going to land Kirk Cousins.”

Cousins has said in recent interviews that he is looking to step into a team that is an immediate contender because winning is what is most important to him in free agency.

Except this just isn’t a Cousins thing, the Browns aren’t as ready to pursue him as many believe they are either according to Thomas.

“I don’t think the Browns are going to be a contender because, from my perspective, I don’t think the people that are in the front office are willing to pay Kirk $30-$35 million a year to come here for the reasons we outlined before,” Thomas said. “He’s not a top-five guy – clearly not a top-five guy, so they don’t want to throw that type of money at him.”

Thomas referenced the addition of former Washington general manager Scot McCloughan, who franchise tagged Cousins instead of committing long-term to him, as a consultant to the front office as a key factor in the team’s thinking.

“Reading the tea leaves makes me think the Browns aren’t going to be players with him, but they will be players in the veteran quarterback market,” Thomas said.

The Browns, who are coming off of an 0-16 season and a 1-31 mark over the last 2 years, are not going to be a free agent destination for many veterans who are looking to win now and the free agents that come here will have to be paid above market value.

Where does Thomas see Cousins landing?

“I think it’ll probably be Denver or the Jets just based on what people that know people are saying,” Thomas said.