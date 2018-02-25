GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have signed veteran free agent reliever Matt Belisle to a minor league contract.
The 37-year-old right-hander will get a chance to win a spot in Cleveland’s bullpen during spring training.
Belisle spent last season with the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-2 with a 4.03 ERA and in 62 appearances. After Brandon Kintzler was traded, Belisle spent the final two months as Minnesota’s primary closer and converted nine of 11 save opportunities.
The Indians have at least one open spot in their bullpen after losing Bryan Shaw and Joe Smith in free agency.
Belisle has pitched in the majors for 14 seasons. He has a 51-57 career record with 14 saves and a 4.19 ERA in 660 appearances. Belisle, who began his career with Atlanta, has also pitched for Cincinnati and Colorado.
He led the National League in appearances in 2012 with 80 for the Rockies.