By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Philadelphia 76ers

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Complete the process.

That is the message from a Philadelphia based company, who bought a three-panel electric billboard in downtown Cleveland. It appeared early Monday.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked as one of the few possible landing spots for LeBron this off-season because of their youth, including Ben Simmons, a Klutch Sports client.

