CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Complete the process.
That is the message from a Philadelphia based company, who bought a three-panel electric billboard in downtown Cleveland. It appeared early Monday.
The Philadelphia 76ers have been linked as one of the few possible landing spots for LeBron this off-season because of their youth, including Ben Simmons, a Klutch Sports client.
Comments
Alex Hooper | 92.3 The FanBeat Reporter for Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) Alex Hooper is a beat reporter for 92.3 the Fan, covering the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland...More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan