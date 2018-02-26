92.3 The Fan COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for running room around Thomas Connely #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Josh Banderas #52 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) VISIT THE 92.3 […]

CBS Sports RadioCOLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 5: Curtis Samuel #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks for running room around Thomas Connely #26 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Josh Banderas #52 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second quarter at Ohio Stadium on November 5, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) For the best […]