Today CBS Sports launches CBS SPORTS HQ, a 24/7 streaming sports network featuring highlights, news, analysis, and interviews with the biggest names in sports.

“CBS SPORTS HQ is for fans who want more coverage of the game. Sports fans can now get the news and highlights they want in a true, round-the-clock sportscast on any device, where and when they want,” CBS Interactive CEO Jim Lanzone said in a statement.

The network broadcasts in real time, and each show broken into segments. The built-in DVR functionality allows you to watch the segment, jumping around to get the information you want.

CBS SPORTS HQ follows CBSN, the 24/7 streaming news channel from CBS News.

How To Watch CBS SPORTS HQ

To watch CBS SPORTS HQ, visit CBSSPorts.com/live. You’ll immediately see the live stream.

You can find the network on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku devices. CBS All Access will have it, as will the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android. If you sign up for the CBS Sports app, you’ll get alerts about segments concerning your favorite teams.

Who Will Be Featured on CBS SPORTS HQ?

The headlining anchors will be Chris Hassel, Jamie Erdahl, Hakem Dermish, and Nick Kostos.

Expert analysis will come from former athletes such as Danny Kanell, Rip Hamilton, Rashad Evans, and Thomas Rongen. Former executives such as Jim Bowden and David Samson will also be featured.