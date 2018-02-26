The feud between Roger Goodell and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is about to go next level with the NFL commissioner set to hit Jones where it hurts: the checkbook.

Goodell is about to hit Jones with fines in the millions of dollars according to multiple reports. The New York Times was first to detail the impending action to come from the league office and NFL media’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the story Monday afternoon.

Goodell is reportedly looking for Jones to reimburse the league for legal fees related to Jones contesting the suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott as a result of a domestic violence-related incident as well as Jones threatening to challenge and sue over the commissioners contract extension.

