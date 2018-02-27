INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – NFL executives, general managers, coaches, scouts and agents descend upon Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine where prospects from the draft class of 2018 will be put to the test medically, psychologically, physically and mentally.

Here is a complete rundown of the schedule for the week.

Tuesday, February 27

– Players begin arriving

– League meetings

Wednesday, February 28

– NFL coaches and executives at the podium in media center

– Browns head coach Hue Jackson speaks with reporters at 9 a.m.

Thursday, March 1

– NFL coaches and executives at the podium in media center

– Browns general manager John Dorsey speaks with reporters at noon

– Offensive Linemen and Running Backs visit the media center

Friday, March 2

– Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends and Kickers/Punters visit the media center

– On field testing begins for Offensive Linemen, Running Backs and Special Teams

Saturday, March 3

– Defensive Linemen and Linebackers visit the media center

– On field testing for Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 4

– Defensive backs visit the media center

– On field testing for Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Monday, March 5

– On field testing for Defensive Backs