East side, west side, all around the town the people of Cleveland and its surrounding suburbs are sipping coffee by the gallon at hundreds of neighborhood shops that are conveniently located near their home, near their work place or on the route between the two. Everyone has their favorites and all those shops to choose from it is a daunting task to visit all of them. Hopefully, this list will help you find your favorite.

Chardon Coffee Shop

510 Water St.

Chardon, OH 44024

(440) 286-5232

www.buckeyechocolate.com

Chardon Coffee Shop
510 Water St.
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 286-5232
www.buckeyechocolate.com

This is a combination coffee shop and chocolate café (or as we call it in Cleveland…heaven). Choose from drip coffee, mocha, latte, cappuccino, americano, espresso, chai latte or any of the other eleven choices. Match this with any of five breakfast items or nine lunch items for a spectacular dining in experience. Can't make it to Chardon, they outsource to various restaurants scattered around the Northeast Ohio area. Before you leave be sure to purchase some take home chocolate and roasted nuts.

Loop

2180 11 St.

Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 298-5096

www.facebook.com/loopintremont

Loop
2180 11 St.
Cleveland, OH 44113
(216) 298-5096
www.facebook.com/loopintremont

It's a record shop…it's a coffee shop…it's in historic Tremont…what could be any better than that? Dave Foran is the owner and roaster who through experimentation has invented some unique coffees. Downstairs you will find a rather large music selection that also features local artists (a rare thing to be found in any major city). For starters try the West Coast Espresso or The Fairfield. If you're hungry the shop brings in pastries purchased at the West Side Market as well as fruit and snacks.

Café Ah-Roma

38 West Bridge St.

Berea, OH 44017

(440) 260-0286

www.cafeah-roma.com

Café Ah-Roma
38 West Bridge St.
Berea, OH 44017
(440) 260-0286
www.cafeah-roma.com

Located in the heart of Berea, Ohio (with new shops opening in Cleveland and North Ridgeville) this is truly a neighborhood gathering place. Café supports the local art scene (the windows are plastered with posters of local performance offerings) as well as discussion groups, poetry Sundays and open mike nights. As for the coffee, it's the best that can be found anywhere. Their menu can be called deliciously healthy and they serve breakfast items as well as lunches and dinners and an array of deserts.

Troubadour Coffee Company

22370 Lorain Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44126

(216) 370-3262

www.troubadourcoffeeroasters.com

Troubadour Coffee Company
22370 Lorain Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44126
(216) 370-3262
www.troubadourcoffeeroasters.com

If you are looking for a coffee shop that offers flavors, syrups, smoothies, frappes or meals just keep walking past Troubadour. Their one focus is coffee and only coffee. They outsource directly from farms and cooperatives and roast on site to perfection. Troubadour challenges new customers to "rethink their coffee" and stop drinking bitter or burnt brews. They even offer coffee classes and barista training. They also sell craft beers and some pastries.

The Root Café

15118 Detroit Ave.

Lakewood, OH 44107

(216) 226-4401

www.theroot-cafe.com

The Root Café
15118 Detroit Ave.
Lakewood, OH 44107
(216) 226-4401
www.theroot-cafe.com

Along with a wide array of fantastic coffee featuring Rising Star and duck rabbit coffees The Root Café is dedicated to serving meals made from locally sourced ingredients. Their menu is primarily made up of vegan and vegetarian items that includes their bake goods. They even accept orders for custom bakery such as cakes, cupcakes and cookies.