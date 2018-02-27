INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James is flattered Philadelphia fans are fawning for him.

Three billboards urging James to sign with the 76ers this summer as a free agent appeared outside Cleveland on Monday. The signs were inspired by the Oscar-nominated film, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” but their aim was to entice James to come to Philadelphia.

Although James hasn’t seen the billboards, which were paid for by a private Pennsylvania company, the three-time champion was warmed by their sentiment.

“It is actually very flattering that I’m sitting here at 33 and in my 15th year and teams or guys — I don’t want to say teams because that becomes tampering — but people in their respective city want me to play for them,” he said. “That’s cool I think. That’s dope.”

James can opt out of his contract with Cleveland following this season and the superstar can hit the free-agency market.

___

More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)