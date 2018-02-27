The play-by-play voice of the Minnesota Vikings and midday host on KFAN in Minneapolis Paul Allen joined Anthony Lima and Nick Wilson (in for Ken Carman) to talk about the quarterbacks from the Vikings last season and which one could be the best fit in Cleveland should they sign one of them.
Paul gave his thoughts on the Vikings going after Kirk Cousins in free agency. He also broke down Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater and Case Keenum and told Anthony and Nick which guy is the best on the field, in the locker room and in the future.