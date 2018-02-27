The Cleveland Indians are getting the band back together.
Multiple reports Tuesday morning said the team is bringing back first baseman Mike Napoli on a minor league deal after he passes a physical.
The 36-year-old was a part of the 2016 American League Championship team with Cleveland, playing the 2017 season with the Texas Rangers.
After a career year in 2016, Napoli slashed .193/.285/.428 with the Rangers with 29 homers last year.
