By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Indians, Mike Napoli, Texas Rangers

The Cleveland Indians are getting the band back together.

Multiple reports Tuesday morning said the team is bringing back first baseman Mike Napoli on a minor league deal after he passes a physical.

The 36-year-old was a part of the 2016 American League Championship team with Cleveland, playing the 2017 season with the Texas Rangers.

After a career year in 2016, Napoli slashed .193/.285/.428 with the Rangers with 29 homers last year.

