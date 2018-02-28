Cleveland Indians utility-man Erik Gonzalez left Wednesday’s Spring Training split-squad game against the Los Angeles Angels. Gonzalez jammed his right leg on second base while attempting to advance on a passed ball, according to Angels beat reporter for MLB.com, Maria Guardado.

The 26-year-old walked off the field with a trainer before returning to Goodyear for further evaluation.

Aside from that bad news, the Indians had mostly good news on Wednesday, sweeping their split squad contests against the Angels, 15-3, and Seattle Mariners, 4-2.

Against the Angels in Tempe, the Tribe racked up 23 hits including a grand slam from Todd Hankins, and a 2-run triple from first baseman Bobby Bradley. Greg Allen improved to a 8-for-13 (.615) start to the spring with a 2-for-2 day that included a double and two runs scored.

Top prospect Francisco Mejia also kept up his hot start, going 2-for-4 with a double.

Lefty Ryan Merritt started against the Angels, giving up a hit and an unearned run over 1 2/3 innings.

Back in Goodyear, potential fourth outfielder Melvin Upton Jr.’s two-run homer to opposite field proved to be the winning ticket.

Mike Clevinger allowed an earned run on two hits over two innings, with Zach McAllister and Shawn Morimando each tossing two scoreless.