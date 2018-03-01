INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey is not committed to taking a quarterback with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

He’s also not set on actually keeping the pick either, apparently.

“There’s a lot of things I could do at No. 1 and not just get a quarterback as well,” Dorsey said. “My door is wide open if somebody wants to come up and talk to me about a trade, I’m willing to trade. But also I’m going to do what’s best for this organization. And I will do that.”

Everyone anticipates that Dorsey and the Browns will use the top pick to select Wyoming’s Josh Allen, UCLA’s Josh Rosen, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield or USC quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Browns not only hold the top pick but the fourth selection as well, which was acquired during last April’s draft in a trade with Huston that allowed the Texans to pick quarterback DeShaun Watson 12th overall. That Texans pick is the one many speculate Dorsey could put on the market and sell to the highest bidder with the need for quarterbacks and the perceived depth of the class.

“Well, any good GM wants to field phone calls from his peers, so why wouldn’t I? So that’s why I say, ‘You know guys, just give me a call and see what’s up,'” Dorsey said.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley could be considered for either of the Browns’ first-round picks. Alabama’s Minkah Fitzpatrick is also on the radar but taking the corner No. 1 overall might be a stretch but there is always the possibility that the Browns could surprise everyone and wait until the fourth pick to take a QB.

“I believe this is a very good quarterback draft class,” Dorsey said. “That’s a hypothetical and that could be. I like to take real football players depending on if it’s one or four, no matter what the position is we’re going to do what’s best for the organization.”

Cleveland has 12 picks total and half of those in the top 65, so would adding more picks by moving down even be worth it. Regardless of what Dorsey does early in the first round, he is loaded with ammunition.

“Any time you can get six top-65 (picks), you are going to add some quality players on your team,” Dorsey said. “A general manager would love to have those type of assets available to him. Me for one, there are some really nice assets to kind of build through. I can’t wait to attempt to do that.”