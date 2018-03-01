CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith has been suspended for Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Quicken Loans Arena for conduct detrimental to the team.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said that Smith was set to start against Philly earlier in the day, but an incident happened following shoot around that led to the suspension.

“That’s all the details I’m going to give to you and he’ll be ready to go tomorrow, and he’ll be ready to go on Saturday,” Lue said.

In Smith’s absence, Rodney Hood will start. Smith will return to the starting lineup Saturday against the Denver Nuggets, Lue indicated.