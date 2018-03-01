The following is press release from the Cleveland Cavaliers

LEBRON JAMES NAMED KIA NBA EASTERN CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE MONTH

WINS AWARD FOR THIRD TIME THIS SEASON AND NBA-RECORD 37th TIME OF CAREER;

AVERAGED A TRIPLE-DOUBLE OVER A SINGLE MONTH FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HIS CAREER WITH 27.0 PTS, 10.5 REB AND 10.5 AST

CLEVELAND – The NBA announced today that Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in February 2018. This marks the 25th time a Cavs player has earned Player of the Month honors and James’ 37th, the most in NBA history. It is the third month this season he has won the award, also earning the honor for games played in October/November 2017 and January 2018, as well as the seventh straight February in which James has been named Player of the Month (2012-2018).

James appeared in all 10 contests (all starts) during February and averaged a triple-double in a single month for the first time his career with 27.0 points on .546 shooting (.419 from beyond the arc), 10.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 37.3 minutes per game. He joined just three other players in NBA history who have averaged at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in one month in which they played at least 10 games (Oscar Robertson-7 times, Russell Westbrook-4 times, Wilt Chamberlain-1 time). James also recorded seven double-doubles and an NBA-high tying four triple-doubles in February, including consecutive triple-doubles from Feb. 7-9, marking his eighth time ever recording back-to-back triple-doubles. He led the Eastern Conference in points per game (27.0), assists per game (10.5), triple-doubles (4) and field goals made (107). In addition, James was tied for fourth in the East in double-doubles (7) while ranking sixth in rebounds per game (10.5) and 11th in field goal percentage (.546).

The 6-8 forward was the only Eastern Conference player to shoot at least .540 from the field and .400 from beyond the arc while averaging at least 20.0 points this past month. James scored at least 20 points eight times and 30 points or more five times, while also tallying at least 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in eight of Cleveland’s 10 games last month. He had at least 10 rebounds six times and 10 or more assists five times. James’ 105 total assists were the highest in the East.

James also continued to rise in the NBA’s all-time leaderboards while achieving multiple career milestones during the month of February. On Feb. 7 against Minnesota, he hit the game-winning shot as time expired to give the Cavs a 140-138 victory in overtime, marking the fifth game-winning buzzer beater of his career. James finished the night with a triple-double with 37 points on 16-22 (.727) shooting, including a 5-7 (.714) mark from deep, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in 48 minutes. With his eighth rebound that night, he passed Zydrunas Ilgauskas (5,904 REB) to become the Cavs’ all-time leader in total rebounds and is now one of just three players in NBA history to currently lead a franchise in points, rebounds and assists (Michael Jordan-Chicago Bulls and Kevin Garnett-Minnesota Timberwolves). In Cleveland’s 123-107 win at Atlanta on Feb. 9, James set a career high with 19 assists, adding 22 points and 12 rebounds in 41 minutes. In the Cavs’ next contest, a 121-99 victory at Boston on Feb. 11, he passed Elvin Hayes (10,976 FGM) for seventh place on the NBA’s all-time field goals made list with his eighth field goal of the night. Versus Washington on Feb. 22, James became just the seventh player in NBA history to make 11,000 career field goals with his eighth basket in that contest. He also moved up on the NBA’s all-time assists list, passing Rod Strickland (7,897 AST) for 11th place with his eighth dime against San Antonio on Feb. 25. During a triple-double night versus Brooklyn (31 PTS, 12 REB, 11 AST) on Feb. 27, James became the 11th player in NBA history to dish out 8,000 career assists while also becoming the first player to ever accumulate 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists. That same game, James tied Michael Jordan (926) for the fourth-most 20-point games in NBA history.

After being selected as a starter and captain for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, James won his third career All-Star Game MVP award (2006, 2008) after tallying 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in Team LeBron’s 148-145 win over Team Stephen on Feb. 18 at Staples Center. It was his 14th consecutive NBA All-Star start, the longest such streak in NBA history (Bob Cousy-13).

New Orleans’ Anthony Davis won Player of the Month accolades for the Western Conference.