INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Saquon Barkley helped turn around the Penn State football program.

He could be tasked with trying to help turn around another troubled team come April: the Cleveland Browns.

“That’s awesome. Something bigger than you,” Barkley said. “A team like that and obviously they’ve had some rough years but I think maybe they’re a couple of pieces away. They do have a lot of young talent, bringing in a new offensive coordinator…They are a good team if you look at the schedule, they won one game (the last 2 years) but obviously they were in a lot of games.

“You want to be a part of something like that. That’s something bigger than yourself. That’s something you’ll leave a legacy.”

Times are tough in Cleveland these days.

The once proud Browns, owners of 4 AAFC championships and 4 NFL championships with the last coming in 1964, haven’t finished with a winning record since 2007 and have set a new record for futility the last 3 seasons having gone 4-44, but Barkley isn’t the least bit wary of carrying such a burden of trying to turn the woebegone franchise around.

“That’d be awesome, any team, any team that wants to draft me that’s blessing me with the opportunity to play for their franchise is a blessing to me,” Barkley said. “You grow up as a little kid dreaming of playing in the NFL and have the opportunity for a team to pick you so if it’s the Browns, the Giants or wherever I get drafted I’m going to come in with my head low to work.”

Those words will be music to Browns general manager John Dorsey’s ears. Dorsey, who has a profound respect for the heritage of the Browns and what they mean to northeast Ohio, probably enjoys Barkley’s film, which is an epic visual of dynamic running and purse explosiveness, even more.

Barkley is one of the most coveted prospects in this year’s draft class. The Penn State rusher has racked up 3,843 yards and 43 touchdowns, including three consecutive 1,000-plus yard seasons ad 18 TDs in each of the last 2.

Barkley helped turn the troubled Nittany Lions from an average, middle of the pack 7-6 team into a conference champion with back to back 11-win seasons.

“I never viewed myself as the face of Penn State,” Barkley said. “I think there’s multiple guys at that university that did an unbelievable job. Even guys before the last two great years we had keeping that program and keeping that university in tact obviously after everything that happened Bill O’Brien came through and he did an unbelievable job. A lot of those guys were walk-ons and Cristian Hackenberg came and did a great job and set the standard.

“Obviously, I got asked a question about the Browns earlier, that’s something bigger than yourself and you want to be a part of something bigger than yourself. Even though unfortunately we weren’t able to win a national championship we were able to get a Big Ten championship and help get that thing turned around. That’s bigger than yourself and that’s something that you leave a legacy and people are going to talk about for a long time.”