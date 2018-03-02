INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Ohio State center Billy Price saw his football career flash before his eyes Thursday when he injured himself on the third rep of his bench press.

Friday he was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Price confirmed that he suffered an “incomplete” tear of a pectoral muscle and he expects that he will be ready to play this season.

“I’m not worried about this at all. This is something where I’m gonna come back stronger,” Price said. “You’re gonna really have to put a bullet between us Ohio State guys’ eyes to put us down. So I’m looking to get back out there and whatever team ends up selecting me, we’re going to be 100 percent going into it.”

Price is hopeful that he will not require surgery after the MRI revealed the partial tear.

Players who suffer injuries at the combine are usually excused from media obligations but Price spoke at the podium Friday morning before doing another interview with Sirius/XM NFL radio.

Farewell Tour – Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome is stepping aside following this season and his assistant Eric DeCosta will take over in 2019.

The Browns Hall of Fame tight end built a powerhouse in Baltimore, including teams that won four division titles, 10 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl championships.

“I think the biggest thing is, you understand the wins and the losses, the tough AFC championships that we lost. You enjoy the Super Bowl wins,” Newsome said. “But I think the biggest thing that I’ve gained is my relationship with the players. I get a chance to be a bit of a life coach because of my experiences as a player, as a coach, and to be able to spend – what Terrell [Suggs] is going into his 15th year; Ray [Lewis] had over 15 years – to be with those guys and watch them mature and grow from young college pups to young men, that’s been probably my most enjoyable experience.”

Newsome would like to go out with a bang after the Ravens finished 9-7 and failed to make the post season for a third straight year after making the playoffs five times in the previous six.

“I don’t like not playing in January,” Newsome said. “We got to find a way to get to 11 wins…Once we get into the playoffs I feel we can do some damage there.”

Catch Me If You Can – Newsome, who is a member of the NFL’s competition committee, said the league is getting closer to revising the catch rule in an effort to clean up discrepancies in its application the past few years.

“It’s still a process. The catch, no-catch, we’re still in the process of trying to get proper language,” Newsome said. “What we’re trying to do with that is with the officials on the field rule, what they see in replay and what the fans see at home, make that consistent. And it’s a lot tougher to do than it is to say.”

It’s expected the draft of the new rule will be completed at the owners meetings later this month in Orlando.

Coin Flip – The San Francisco 49ers won the coin toss on Friday for the ninth pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and the Oakland Raiders will pick 10th.

Quote Machine – LSU running back Derrius Guice is the leader in the clubhouse for the top quotes of the Combine.

“If you don’t draft me, I’m going to give your defense hell,” Guice said when asked what his message to teams is this week.

How about playing the the AFC North? Your style seems to be a fit, right? “You know what’s crazy? I don’t know what teams are in that division. I can’t keep up with the divisions. It’s kind of confusing to me.”

And his favorite snack? “My favorite snack got to be — I got to go with Milky Way or something. I’m in love with chocolate.”