Jon Ledyard of NDT Scouting and FanRag Sports joined Andy and Jeff from the combine to discuss Saquon Barkley’s insane measurables, the potential for the Browns to trade down from 1 or 4, who John Dorsey should be targeting at number 1 and whether the Browns will select Josh Rosen, who he has ranked as the top QB.
