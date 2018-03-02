By Jake Chapman | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Josh Rosen

Jon Ledyard of NDT Scouting and FanRag Sports joined Andy and Jeff from the combine to discuss Saquon Barkley’s insane measurables, the potential for the Browns to trade down from 1 or 4, who John Dorsey should be targeting at number 1 and whether the Browns will select Josh Rosen, who he has ranked as the top QB.

