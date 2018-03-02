INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Browns general manager John Dorsey said Thursday it would probably take “a special player” for the Browns to not pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

Saquon Barkley just might be it.

The Penn State running back was sensational Friday on the turf of Lucas Oil Stadium as he showed the world why the Browns might consider taking him first in the draft.

Speed, agility, fluidity, explosiveness. They were all on display.

Barkley ripped off a 4.40 40-yard dash, he pumped out 29 reps on the bench press and also posted a 41-inch vertical leap all but cementing his spot as the top prospect in the 2018 draft.

From Best To Worst – While Barkley had the best day, Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown had one of the worst days for a highly regarded prospect in memory.

Brown’s measurables checked out as he measured just under 6’8″ and 345 pounds but he struggled when he took the field.

He only pumped out 14 reps of 225 on the bench press, ran a 5.85 in the 40, including a two-second 10-yard split which is used to more accurately grade a lineman, a 19.5 inch vertical jump and 6’10” in the broad jump. There was also a report that coaches on the field yelled at him for loafing.

Baker Mayfield took up for Brown Friday afternoon.

“When are you ever going to watch Orlando Brown run 40 yards down the field?” Mayfield asked. “You can watch last year’s tape and see he allowed zero sacks. I’d say that’s pretty important for a left tackle.”

While true, teams will now be running back to the video tape. Good news for Brown is that he’ll get another chance to impress at his pro day.

QB Only – Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t considering making a position change or auditioning for anything but quarterback this week contrary to a report Friday morning from Peter Schrager of NFL Network.

“No teams have asked me to play wide receiver,” Jackson said Friday. “I don’t even know where it comes from. I’m strictly quarterback. Yes sir.”

Jackson made it clear as respectfully as possible that is non-negotiable when he was asked what his response would be if he would be asked to make a change.

“Uhh… I’m not going to their team. If anything,” Jackson said. “Whoever likes me at quarterback, that’s where I’m going. That’s strictly my position.”

Jackson’s duel threat capability that won him the 2016 Heisman makes him an intriguing quarterback prospect for teams in the draft.

“That’s crazy. You know. I thought I did a good job at quarterback,” Jackson said with a big smile. “I thought I did. But hey, they say what they want to say. They’re going to build a story. I’m here now. I’m at the combine. I’m happy to be here. I just have to show off my ability.”

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was playfully asked if he’d be willing to switch positions.

“Maybe. Quarterback’s pretty fun. I like it a lot. I like being in control of things, so it’d be tough for me to give that up,” Rosen said. “I really like being able to control everything that’s going on on the field. I think it would drive me crazy if it was like a game-winning drive or game-winning play and I didn’t touch the ball in some sort. That would drive me a little crazy. I’d be open to it, but quarterback is where I belong.”