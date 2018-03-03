CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – For the second time in a week, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jeff Green is out with lower back soreness. He will miss the next game against the Detroit Pistons as well.

Green did not participate in shoot around on Saturday morning, and underwent an MRI later in the day, which revealed no structural damage.

“After talking to the doctors and seeing the doctors they just said give you the next couple of games off and reevaluate from there,” Head coach Tyronn Lue said.

The 31-year-old is averaging 10.5 points on a career high 48.5% shooting through 60 contests.

Lue said he will look to Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood to replace Green’s production in the second unit.

“I think they’re two guys in the second unit that can create their own shot, they can create for other guys like (Kyle) Korver and (Larry) Nance, so we gotta just feature those two guys a lot more in the second unit and they’ve gotta be aggressive scoring the basketball,” Lue added.