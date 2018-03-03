INDEPENDENCE (92.3 the Fan) – J.R. Smith did not admit that he tossed soup at Cavaliers assistant Damon Jones, as reported as the reason for his suspension against Philadelphia on Thursday.

He did admit that he did not remember what kind of soup was involved in the incident, essentially admitting the incident indeed happened.

Outside of that, Smith was mum on his suspension, saying he was not sure his actions deserved the punishment.

“It’s not really my call,” he said. “More than anything, I talked to my teammates about it. Everybody seems cool, we moved on from it as a team. Whether it warranted a suspension or not, that’s not my job. I’m here to play basketball.”

Smith also said that he did not watch the team’s loss to Philadelphia on Thursday, admitting he does not watch basketball in his free time, nor did he speak directly to Jones.

The season has been a tumultuous one for the 32-year-old Smith, who skirted a question about whether or not the incident was a culmination of his issues on the floor.

“I have an idea of what I want to say, but I’m not going to say it,” he said.

Smith is slated to start Saturday night against the Denver Nuggets.