Listen to Baskin & Phelps weekdays at noon for your chance to win a combo meal for four courtesy of Mr. Hero.
Have you tried a hot buttered cheesesteak lately? The hot buttered cheesesteak is the taste you crave.
And it’s all from Mr. Hero, and sports radio 92.3 The Fan!
MR HERO LUNCHBOX GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: March 5, 2018 10:00am – March 9, 2018 2:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Mr. Hero Lunchbox Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, March 5th, 2018 through Friday, March 9th, 2018 between 10:00am and 2:00pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive four (4) Mr. Hero Combo Meal Certificates courtesy of Mr. Hero. Approximate retail value is $25.00 per four pack. Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.