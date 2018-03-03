By Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Larry Nance Jr., Mason Plumlee
The Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. dunks against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The Wizards won, 110-103. (Photo by Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA)

CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Sometimes the dunk contest can happen in game. Sometimes there is a human in the way.

Saturday night, that human was Mason Plumlee. Larry Nance Jr. doesn’t care.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Signing Bonus
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen