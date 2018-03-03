Wyoming QB Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen Let Deep Ball Fly During Combine Workouts SaturdayAllen was sensational throwing against air hitting his target on a variety of routes, but it was his deep ball that fired up the hype machine Saturday.

Brandon Tierney: "The Browns Can Be A Dynasty"Brandon Tierney from Tiki and Tierney joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the Browns' future, the idea of taking quarterbacks at both 1 and 4 and whether John Dorsey was a great hire.

Mary Kay Cabot: You Can't Walk A Few Feet At The Combine Without Someone Telling You The Browns Have The Best Talent Evaluators In The NFLMary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Anthony Lima and Nick Wilson (in for Ken Carman) with the latest on the Cleveland Browns live from the NFL combine.

NC State's Bradley Chubb Says Being Paired With Myles Garrett Would Be 'Special'Could the Browns, who own two of the top 4 picks in the draft, take another defensive end high for a second straight year after drafting Myles Garrett No. 1 overall a year ago?

What We Learned From Browns GM John Dorsey Thursday At NFL CombineBrowns general manager John Dorsey touched on a variety of topics Thursday at the NFL Combine. Here's a look at what we learned.

Jim Bowden: Indians Would Be Crazy Not To Do Everything To Sign Lindor Right Now, $20 Million A Year A Bargain Five Years From NowJim Bowden talks about the Indians' offseason, the strength of the pitching staff and rotation and why the Indians need to get Francisco Lindor signed right now.

Combine Notes: Penn State RB Saquon Barkley Doesn't Disappoint, Oklahoma OT Orlando Brown Does FridayWhile Barkley was sensational on the field of Lucas Oil Stadium, Oklahoma offensive tackle Orlando Brown had one of the worst days for a highly regarded prospect in memory.

J.R. Smith Mum On Suspension For Soup TossingHe did admit that he did not remember what kind of soup was involved in the incident, essentially admitting the incident indeed happened.

Sam Darnold Won't Throw But Turnovers Are A Question He Has To Answer At The CombineDarnold is spending his time meeting with teams in Indianapolis where he's accounting for 36 turnovers in 27 games for the Trojans his bid to remain the top QB on draft boards.

AP Source: Cavs Suspend Smith For Throwing Soup At CoachCavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.