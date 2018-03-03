The Cleveland Cavaliers' Larry Nance Jr. dunks against the Washington Wizards in the fourth quarter at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. The Wizards won, 110-103. (Photo by Leah Klafczynski/Akron Beacon Journal/TNS/Sipa USA)
CLEVELAND (92.3 the Fan) – Sometimes the dunk contest can happen in game. Sometimes there is a human in the way.
Saturday night, that human was Mason Plumlee. Larry Nance Jr. doesn’t care.
Comments
Alex Hooper | 92.3 The FanBeat Reporter for Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) Alex Hooper is a beat reporter for 92.3 the Fan, covering the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland...More from Alex Hooper | 92.3 The Fan