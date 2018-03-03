This March, 92.3 The Fan wants to feed your game time appetite with a $50 gift card to Dionne’s Meats!
From Brackets to Bacon Bombs, choose from a variety of handmade sausages, pot ready meals, steaks, chops, pierogies, and more for your basketball watch party!
It’s all from Dionne’s Meats, with two locations in Parma at the corner of York & Pleasant Valley and inside the West Side Market, and sports radio 92.3 The Fan!
DIONNE’S MEATS – APPT GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: March 5, 2018 8:00am – March 9, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Dionne’s Meats Appt. Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday March 5th, 2018 through Friday, March 9th, 2018 at the winning times of 8:40am, 10:40am and 4:40pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive one (1) Dionne’s Meats Gift Certificate valid at the Parma or Westside Market locations courtesy of the Dionne’s Meats. Approximate retail value is $50.00 per certificate. Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.