Listen to Bull & Fox weekday afternoons for your chance to win a copy of Thor: Ragnarok on digital download.

Thor: Ragnarok, available now on Digital HD and Blu-Ray, March 6th!

It’s all from Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment, Marvel Studios, and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.

THOR: RAGNAROK DIGITAL DOWNLOAD GIVEAWAY

Contest Date Range: March 5, 2018 2:00pm – March 9, 2018 7:00pm
Contest Rules: Thor: Ragnarok Digital Download Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, March 5th, 2018 through Friday, March 9th, 2018 between 2:00pm and 7:00pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive one (1) Thor: Ragnarok Digital Download Card courtesy of Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment.   Approximate retail value is $15.00 per card.  Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

