Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Vans Warped Tour at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, July 18th at 12:30 pm.
It’s all from Live Nation and sports radio 92.3 The Fan.
VANS WARPED TOUR TICKET GIVEAWAY
Contest Date Range: March 5, 2018 6:00am – March 9, 2018 10:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Vans Warped Tour Ticket Giveaway, listen to 92.3 The Fan weekdays only from Monday, March 5th, 2018 through Friday, March 9th, 2018 between 6:00am and 10:00am ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 0090 will receive two (2) general admission tickets to the 2018 Vans Warped Tour at Blossom Music Center on Wednesday, July 18th, 2018 at 12:30pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $90.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WKRK general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.