INDIANAPOLIS (92.3 The Fan) – Josh Allen and Josh Rosen did nothing to hurt their chances of being one of the top quarterbacks selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Allen was sensational throwing against air hitting his target on a variety of routes, but it was his deep ball that fired up the hype machine Saturday.

Allen, who draws comparisons to Carson Wentz because of his size and speed, showed off his arm and let it rip Saturday. He threw it 50 and 70 yards down the field with ease, and on a dime lighting up social media. While Allen, who ran a 4.76 in the 40-yard dash, churned out the highlights Saturday, it can not be stated enough that the combine workouts are a small piece of a much larger evaluation puzzle.

Allen’s footwork wasn’t as clean but he made up for it with his arm.

Rosen continuously hit his receivers in stride and was on target with the ball.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson did not run the 40. Jackson told NFL.com’s combine streaming channel that broadcast the workouts that reports teams wanted him to workout as a receiver led him to change his mind about running the 40. He also reiterated what he said on Friday that teams have not requested he workout at receiver contrary to the reports.

Jackson struggled with consistency with his throws early as he failed to hit his receivers in stride or on target. The ball fluttered coming out of his hand, hung up at times with balls occasionally either too short or too long but he got smoother as the day went along.

Jackson was explosive in his 7-step drops where he looked the smoothest of any of the quarterbacks dropping back and overall he showed teams that there is no need for him to consider a position change.

USC’s Sam Darnold clocked a 4.86 unofficially in the 40 but as expected he did not throw.

UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield went with the second group Saturday.

Rosen clocked in at 4.85 and Mayfield ran a 4.81 in the 40.