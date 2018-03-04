The Cavaliers’ front line will be thin the next few games as Tristan Thompson joins Kevin Love and Jeff Green on the injury report after spraining his ankle in Saturday’s loss to the Nuggets.

The Wine and Gold center stepped on the heel of a Denver player in the first half Saturday but was able to continue playing. However Thompson’s ankle swelled overnight and was evaluated at the Cleveland Clinic Courts on Sunday when he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain.

Thompson is expected to miss multiple games as he receives treatment and rehabs his injured ankle. Coach Ty Lue and the Cavaliers haven’t said who will replace T.T. in the starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Pistons. The six-year-pro out of Texas is averaging 6 points and 6 1/2 rebounds for the Cavaliers in 42 games this season.