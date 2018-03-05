By The Associated Press
Filed Under:Cleveland State, Horizon Conference, NCAA, Oakland
CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 16: Cleveland State Vikings Tyree Appleby (5) goes up for a shot during the second half of the men's college basketball game between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies and Cleveland State Vikings on February 16, 2018, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 82-66. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Kenny Carpenter scored 16 points, Anthony Wright added 12 and No. 8 seed Cleveland State upset No. 4 seed Oakland 44-43 in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

Tyree Appleby scored on a short baseline jumper with 32 seconds left to give the Vikings (12-22) the lead.

Cleveland State then got a stop with 14.5 seconds left, Appleby missed the front end of a 1-and-1, and the Vikings got another stop as time expired to secure the win.

The Vikings, who upset top-seeded Northern Kentucky on Saturday, will face the winner of Wright State and Milwaukee in the championship on Tuesday.

Oakland (19-14) had the largest lead of the second half at 31-26 on Kendrick Nunn’s layup with 12:47 to go. Carpenter’s 3 cut the deficit to two and neither team led by more than a possession the rest of the way.

Nunn, the nation’s second-leading scorer entering the game (26.1 per game), finished with 19 points on 7-of-24 shooting. Jalen Hayes added 20 — the pair accounting for 39 of the Grizzlies’ 43 points.

Comments
  1. Gary Hartman says:
    March 5, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Yes,go Vikings!!Keep it going!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Signing Bonus
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen