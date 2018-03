Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima for an update on the NFL Combine.

Daryl gave his thoughts on the rumors to Saquon Barkley being the favorite for the Browns at the first pick, which QB stood out in Indy, why we haven’t heard more on Josh Rosen, if Sam Darnold hurt himself by not throwing at the combine and what the current front office is doing to mend relationships around the league.