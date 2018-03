Daryl Ruiter: I'm Not Buying The Report That The Browns Want Saquon Barkley At #1Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima for an update on the NFL Combine.

NFL Combine Shows Just How Hard John Dorsey's Job Will Be In April And Other Thoughts From IndianapolisWith the NFL Combine winding down here are some thoughts on the week in Indianapolis.

Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick Sees Opportunity To Fix Browns Losing CultureThe Browns are in desperate need of a playmaker on the back end of their defense at free safety and cornerback and Fitzpatrick would provide just that. He returned 4 of his 9 interceptions for touchdowns at Alabama. In total he broke up 24 passes, had 110 solo tackles - 171 combined and 16.5 of them for a loss, forced 2 fumbles and had 5 sacks in 3 seasons.

Brandon Tierney: "The Browns Can Be A Dynasty"Brandon Tierney from Tiki and Tierney joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the Browns' future, the idea of taking quarterbacks at both 1 and 4 and whether John Dorsey was a great hire.

Scott Petrak: "I Don't Think Baker Mayfield Is A Top-5 Pick In Any Draft"Scott Petrak joined Andy and Jeff to discuss his impressions of the QB prospects at the combine and the idea of drafting Saquon Barkley first overall. He said Josh Allen had the best workout and he was most impressed by Josh Rosen in the interview process.

What We Learned From Browns GM John Dorsey Thursday At NFL CombineBrowns general manager John Dorsey touched on a variety of topics Thursday at the NFL Combine. Here's a look at what we learned.

NC State's Bradley Chubb Says Being Paired With Myles Garrett Would Be 'Special'Could the Browns, who own two of the top 4 picks in the draft, take another defensive end high for a second straight year after drafting Myles Garrett No. 1 overall a year ago?

Scott Bischoff: "I Wouldn't Even Entertain Josh Allen At One"Scott Bischoff of NDT Scouting and FootballGuys joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the QB options at the top of the draft and the likelihood that the Browns take Saquon Barkley first overall.

Wyoming QB Josh Allen, UCLA's Josh Rosen Let Deep Ball Fly During Combine Workouts SaturdayAllen was sensational throwing against air hitting his target on a variety of routes, but it was his deep ball that fired up the hype machine Saturday.

Sam Amico: Cavs Could And Should Add A Veteran Big ManSam Amico joined the guys to discuss Tristan Thompson's injury, the Cavs defensive woes, possible veteran big-man options and the road trip coming up.