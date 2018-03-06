CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will host their annual draft party in the Muni Lot again this year the team announced Tuesday.

The draft party will be held for the first round of the draft, which the Browns currently own the Nos 1 and 4 overall picks, on April 26 from 6-11 p.m. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and gates for fans are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

The team plans to announce specific details for the event in the coming weeks.

Season ticket members will be able to register for tickets through the team’s website or official mobile app starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 7 and registration for the public will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 9.

All tickets to the free event will be accessible through the Browns mobile app.