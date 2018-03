Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on what the Browns should do in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Dan talked about why he doesn’t like Saquon Barkley with the top pick in the draft, how he ranks the quarterbacks in this draft, who Sam Darnold reminds him of as a QB, why any QB would throw at the combine, why the right backup QB matters and why he is impressed by A.J. McCarron.