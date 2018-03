Daryl Ruiter: I'm Not Buying The Report That The Browns Want Saquon Barkley At #1Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima for an update on the NFL Combine.

NFL Combine Shows Just How Hard John Dorsey's Job Will Be In April And Other Thoughts From IndianapolisWith the NFL Combine winding down here are some thoughts on the week in Indianapolis.

Projecting The Top 4 Slots Of The 2018 NFL Draft Post CombineAs expected the top players in the class of 2018 did not disappoint in Indianapolis and what had been scouted throughout the college football season was essentially confirmed. Here's how we think the top of the draft will play out with the Browns holding picks 1 and 4.

Hue Jackson Doesn't Want To Start A Rookie Quarterback In 2018, Regardless Of Where He's PickedJackson expects the Browns to be aggressive in free agency in adding an experienced veteran to at least start this season, but having a highly drafted quarterback hovering in the background might pose problems in the recruitment process.

Browns Draft Party Returns To Muni Lot; Registration For Free Tickets Begins This WeekThe draft party will be held for the first round of the draft, which the Browns currently own the Nos 1 and 4 overall picks, on April 26 from 6-11 p.m. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and gates for fans are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

Dan Orlovsky: A.J. McCarron's Eye Discipline And Ability To Throw The Ball Impresses MeFormer NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to give his thoughts on what the Browns should do in the 2018 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Complete 2018 Draft Order, Browns 12 Picks SetThe league released the complete order for the 7-round draft comprising of 256 selections that will take place April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Browns Notes: Emmanuel Ogbah Calls UCF LB Shaquem Griffin 'Inspiring,' Talks QBs In InterviewAfter throwing up 20 reps of 225 on the bench press then recording the fastest speed for a linebacker since they began tracking the times in 2003 Griffin caught everyone's attention, including that of Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.

Mary Kay Cabot: Browns Will Have Veteran QB Early In Free AgencyMary Kay joined Andy and Jeff to discuss her combine experience including why she can't shake the idea of the Browns taking Josh Allen first overall, plus the plan for veteran quarterbacks and how quickly the Browns will strike in free agency.

Robert Klemko: Baker Mayfield Reads Everything Written About Him And Uses It As Fuel But It Could Be A Distraction In An NFL Locker RoomRobert Klemko of TheMMQB.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about Baker Mayfield.