CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James’ impending free agency took a ridiculous turn Tuesday.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now trying to recruit him to switch sports and play in Pittsburgh.

Announcing my official campaign to recruit @KingJames to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2018 season. LeBron has done everything in the NBA. He can be the best athlete EVER if he makes the move to the NFL and wins a Super Bowl with Steeler Nation… #LeBronToPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/5VLcjIPpSO — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 6, 2018

James played football in high school for St. Vincent St. Mary but quit prior to his senior year when he dedicated himself to basketball after breaking his wrist in an AAU tournament. James, who played receiver, was named first team all-state as a sophomore and he helped lead the Fighting Irish to the state semifinals his junior year.

Smith-Schuster’s tweet comes days after Philadelphia fans took out billboards in the Cleveland area trying to recruit the 4-time NBA MVP and 3-time NBA champion to play for the 76ers.