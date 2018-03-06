CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – LeBron James’ impending free agency took a ridiculous turn Tuesday.
Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is now trying to recruit him to switch sports and play in Pittsburgh.
James played football in high school for St. Vincent St. Mary but quit prior to his senior year when he dedicated himself to basketball after breaking his wrist in an AAU tournament. James, who played receiver, was named first team all-state as a sophomore and he helped lead the Fighting Irish to the state semifinals his junior year.
Smith-Schuster’s tweet comes days after Philadelphia fans took out billboards in the Cleveland area trying to recruit the 4-time NBA MVP and 3-time NBA champion to play for the 76ers.
Comments
Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The FanMore from Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan