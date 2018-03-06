CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The order for the 2018 NFL Draft is officially set.

The league released the complete order for the 7-round draft comprising of 256 selections that will take place April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

The Cleveland Browns own 12 picks, including picks 1 and 4 overall and 6 of the top 65. Here’s where their selections fall (round-pick-overall).

1-1-1

1-4-4 (via Houston)

2-1-33

2-3-35 (via Houston)

2-32-64 (via Philadelphia)

3-1-65

4-1-101

4-23-123 (via Carolina)

5-1-138

5-22-159 (via Kansas City)

6-1-175

7-1-219