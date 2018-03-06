By Daryl Ruiter | 92.3 The Fan
CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The order for the 2018 NFL Draft is officially set.

The league released the complete order for the 7-round draft comprising of 256 selections that will take place April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

The Cleveland Browns own 12 picks, including picks 1 and 4 overall and 6 of the top 65. Here’s where their selections fall (round-pick-overall).

1-1-1
1-4-4 (via Houston)
2-1-33
2-3-35 (via Houston)
2-32-64 (via Philadelphia)
3-1-65
4-1-101
4-23-123 (via Carolina)
5-1-138
5-22-159 (via Kansas City)
6-1-175
7-1-219

