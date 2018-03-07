LeBron has many questions remaining with what he’ll do after the season, but fans continue to make their own pitch for the Cavaliers star. Jacob Emrani, a Lakers season ticket holder, has started his campaign to get the king to Los Angeles:

The Cavaliers are in the city for a pair of games taking on the Clippers on Friday and Lakers on Sunday. These billboards of course aren’t original as some 76ers fans were first in an attempt to lure LeBron:

Three billboards outside Cleveland are urging LeBron James to join the 76ers. https://t.co/GhZaNHLtli 📷: @darrenrovell pic.twitter.com/AMqephCbyN — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 26, 2018

Which prompted the response here from within Cleveland: