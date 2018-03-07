By Jonathan Peterlin | 92.3 The Fan

LeBron has many questions remaining with what he’ll do after the season, but fans continue to make their own pitch for the Cavaliers star. Jacob Emrani, a Lakers season ticket holder, has started his campaign to get the king to Los Angeles:

The Cavaliers are in the city for a pair of games taking on the Clippers on Friday and Lakers on Sunday. These billboards of course aren’t original as some 76ers fans were first in an attempt to lure LeBron:

Which prompted the response here from within Cleveland:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Cleveland

Fan Signing Bonus
Download The New Radio.Com App
On Air Schedule

Listen Live

Listen