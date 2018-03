Warren Sharp: Browns Must Drastically Alter Offense For New QBWarren Sharp of sharpfootballstats.com joined Andy and Jeff to discuss the historical value of the Browns draft war chest, the value of a running back in today's NFL and the legacy (or lack thereof) of Sashi Brown.

Browns Draft Party Returns To Muni Lot; Registration For Free Tickets Begins This WeekThe draft party will be held for the first round of the draft, which the Browns currently own the Nos 1 and 4 overall picks, on April 26 from 6-11 p.m. Parking opens at 4 p.m. and gates for fans are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

Luke Easterling: I'm Swinging For The Fences With Lamar JacksonLuke Easterling from USA Today joined Andy and Jeff to discuss Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield's performances at the combine, which players are the best in the class overall, the knocks on all the QB prospects and more.

USC Head Coach Clay Helton Says Sam Darnold Is 'The Example Of What It Means To Be A True Pro'USC head coach Clay Helton doesn't have any doubts that Sam Darnold will succeed in the NFL.

NFL Announces Complete 2018 Draft Order, Browns 12 Picks SetThe league released the complete order for the 7-round draft comprising of 256 selections that will take place April 26-28 in Dallas, Texas.

Charles Davis: "I Think It's Going To Come Down To Darnold And Josh Allen (At No. 1); Running Back Renaissance Is Real"Charles Davis talks about the debate with the top players in the upcoming NFL Draft, the strengths and weaknesses of each quarterback and the depth of the running back class.

Daryl Ruiter: I'm Not Buying The Report That The Browns Want Saquon Barkley At #1Our Browns beat reporter Daryl Ruiter joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima for an update on the NFL Combine.

Chris Rose: Browns Must Level With McCarronChris joined Andy and Jeff to discuss Joe Thomas' future on the field or in the broadcasting world, comparing and contrasting all the mock drafts, NFL combine coverage and how evaluating similar quarterbacks can alter draft plans.

USC Head Coach Clay Helton: Sam Darnold "Lifts Up An Organization; No Situation Is Too Big, Such A Dynamic Leader"Clay Helton talks about Sam Darnold possibly being the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, his leadership ability, Ronald Jones' readiness for the next level and facing Josh Rosen.

Browns Notes: Emmanuel Ogbah Calls UCF LB Shaquem Griffin 'Inspiring,' Talks QBs In InterviewAfter throwing up 20 reps of 225 on the bench press then recording the fastest speed for a linebacker since they began tracking the times in 2003 Griffin caught everyone's attention, including that of Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.