Seth Davis of CBS Sports & Managing Editor of The Fieldhouse joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima to talk about the landscape of the NCAA and get you set for the tourney.

Seth gave his thoughts if fans of this year’s NCAA Tournament Champion will have to worry about having their title vacated, what players to watch for in terms of the draft, if Memphis coach Tubby Smith was wrong for speaking out on players transferring and what interview was his favorite from his new book “GETTING TO US: How Great Coaches Make Great Teams.”