Cleveland (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL world by making 3 trades on Friday that netted them 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami, quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo and a shut-down corner from Green Bay in Damarious Randall.

Here’s how current Browns and players around the NFL reacted on Twitter to what was an incredible afternoon.

.@Browns are en fuego!! Here’s to John Dorsey tonight🍻🎉!! — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 10, 2018

👀 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 9, 2018

Your either living or just existing so live to the fullest🏈💯 — A. Highsmith (@alonzohighsmith) March 10, 2018

Didn’t see that coming — Emmanuel Ogbah (@EmanOgbah) March 9, 2018

Welcome to the family brother! @TyrodTaylor let’s shock the world!! #believeland — Christian Kirksey (@Kirko58) March 9, 2018

YOOOOOO — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018

@God_Son80 Wassgood killa 👀 — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 9, 2018

I get it… first they had 2 clear cap space… 😂😂😂😂 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) March 9, 2018

All these trades…………. — carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 9, 2018

Woah woah woah — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 9, 2018

Browns out here makin moves like this Madden Franchise Mode 😂 — JamalAdams (@TheAdams_era) March 9, 2018

Did I get traded to the Browns tonight — Law Murray 🌋 (@LawMurrayTheNU) March 9, 2018

I could be the browns QB with Flash & Juice playing receiver! Just throw it up. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 9, 2018

Bruh the Browns not playin !! — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) March 9, 2018