Browns, NFL Players React To John Dorsey's Flurry Of Trades FridayThe Cleveland Browns stunned the NFL world by making 3 trades on Friday that netted them 3-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami, quarterback Tyrod Taylor from Buffalo and a shut-down corner from Green Bay in Damarious Randall.

John Dorsey Accelerates Browns Rebuild, Retains Top 2018 Picks With 3 TradesIn a flurry of trades agreed to in principle on Friday Dorsey reshaped the Browns roster and accelerated the team's return to contention and relevancy in the NFL without compromising the top end of his 2018 Draft.

Give Sashi Brown His Due For Setting John Dorsey Up To Turn Browns AroundWhile Sashi Brown constructed a historically awful football team in his 2 years as executive vice president of football operations prior to his December firing, he deserves a tremendous amount of credit for making Dorsey's deals possible.

Browns Uniform Redesign Underway For 2020 RevealIn 2015 the Browns were in dire need of a fresh look and after missing on the redesign they aim to score big in 2020 with a modern look that pays homage to the history of the once great franchise.

Bull & Fox React To The Browns' Trade For Tyrod Taylor With Beat Reporter Daryl RuiterDaryl Ruiter talks about the Browns' trade for Tyrod Taylor, why he believes this won't affect the organization's draft strategy and John Dorsey's direction with this roster.

Doug Lesmerises: Browns' Trade For Jarvis Landry Was "Worth A Shot, Sign That John Dorsey Is Ready To Go Spend This"Doug Lesmerises talks about the Browns' trade to acquire Jarvis Landry, the organization's decision at the quarterback position this offseason and the plan in free agency.

Chris Perkins: No Middle Ground In Negotiations Led To Landry TradeChris Perkins of the South Florida Sun Sentinal joins the Experiment to talk about the Browns' acquisition of Jarvis Landry from the Dolphins, as well as what led to his departure from Miami.

Ian Wharton: Bashaud Breeland Would Be Perfect Free Agent Fit For BrownsIan Wharton of Bleacher Report joined Chico and Andy to discuss the Browns' various scenarios with picks 1 and 4, Quenton Nelson potentially playing tackle, the best positional fit for Minkah Fitzpatrick and how free agent Bashaud Breeland would fit in the secondary.

Bull & Fox Talk Browns' Trade With The Dolphins For Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry, Next Step For FranchiseBeau Bishop talks about the Browns' trade for Jarvis Landry, the team's draft capital and using it in multiple ways to acquire talent and the next step in getting a quarterback.

Mary Kay Cabot: I Don't Think There Is A Consensus On Who The Top QB Is Yet In BereaMary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer & Cleveland.com joined Ken Carman and Anthony Lima with the latest on the Cleveland Browns.