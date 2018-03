CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns are acquiring Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry from the Miami Dolphins.

The Browns will reportedly be giving up two draft picks for Landry.

Browns trading two draft picks to Dolphins for WR Jarvis Landry, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

Landry had a career high 112 receptions in the 2017 seasons, to go along with a career high 9 TD catches.

Two reasons #Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry wanted to go to the #Browns: 1. They’ll re-do his deal. 2. They have a QB. … and they will. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

Landry has also never missed a game due to injury in his career.